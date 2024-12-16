Finance Fiasco: Freeland vs. Trudeau - A Canadian Political Strife

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned on Monday, citing sharp disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the approach to potential U.S. tariffs. Her departure marks a significant blow to the already embattled Liberal government.

Freeland's resignation follows a contentious meeting with Trudeau where she was offered a lesser position after weeks of clashes on fiscal policy. The exit of the 56-year-old minister leaves Trudeau without a crucial ally as his government faces declining support.

The immediate ramifications include a feared leadership crisis within the Liberal caucus, with polls predicting a harsh defeat in the upcoming election. This resignation further highlights the internal divisions and challenges faced by Trudeau's administration.

