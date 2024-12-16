Left Menu

Trump's Stance on Vaccine Mandates Revealed

President-elect Donald Trump expresses his opposition to mandated vaccines, while endorsing the polio vaccine. At a Mar-a-Lago news conference, he suggested all vaccines should be reviewed and reiterated his dislike for school vaccine mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:30 IST
Trump's Stance on Vaccine Mandates Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump has made his stance clear regarding vaccine mandates, expressing his dislike for them while voicing support for the polio vaccine.

During a news conference held at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump indicated that he believes all vaccines should undergo scrutiny.

When questioned about the necessity of vaccine mandates in schools, Trump reiterated his opposition to such requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024