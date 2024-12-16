Trump's Stance on Vaccine Mandates Revealed
President-elect Donald Trump expresses his opposition to mandated vaccines, while endorsing the polio vaccine. At a Mar-a-Lago news conference, he suggested all vaccines should be reviewed and reiterated his dislike for school vaccine mandates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:30 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has made his stance clear regarding vaccine mandates, expressing his dislike for them while voicing support for the polio vaccine.
During a news conference held at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump indicated that he believes all vaccines should undergo scrutiny.
When questioned about the necessity of vaccine mandates in schools, Trump reiterated his opposition to such requirements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
