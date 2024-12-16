Left Menu

UK Delegates Engage with Syrian Interim Authorities

Senior UK officials are set to meet with Syria's interim authorities and civil society groups in Damascus. The meetings, confirmed by Foreign Minister David Lammy, aim to discuss political and social developments in Syria. These efforts mark an essential diplomatic step in the region.

British officials will engage in a pivotal diplomatic mission in Syria as they prepare to meet the country's interim authorities in Damascus this week. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister David Lammy on Monday.

In a press conference, Lammy confirmed that a delegation comprising senior UK officials has been dispatched for crucial talks with new interim Syrian authorities, aiming to address ongoing political tensions and foster cooperation with civil society groups in Syria.

This diplomatic exchange signifies a significant move in navigating political landscapes and strengthening relations between the UK and the evolving Syrian governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

