Georgia's Controversial Clampdown on Civil Society Funding Sparks Outcry
Georgia's parliament, led by the Georgian Dream party, has passed a bill that restricts foreign donor organizations from providing grants without government consent. This move, part of a wider crackdown on civil society, has intensified tensions amid ongoing protests and diminishing Western relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:34 IST
In a move that has drawn significant criticism, Georgia's parliament has enacted a contentious bill aimed at restricting the influence of foreign donor organizations.
The legislation, passed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, requires government consent for any grants to local entities, igniting further tensions in the politically volatile nation.
This development is part of a broad crackdown on opposition and civil society, as relations with the West strain following delayed EU membership talks and protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
