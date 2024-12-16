Drone Sightings: Transparency Call from Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has urged the U.S. military to be more transparent about the wave of drone sightings that have recently occurred along the East Coast.

During a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump emphasized the need for the American public to know what the government and military understand about these incidents. Despite reports beginning in mid-November from states like New Jersey, Maryland, and Massachusetts, officials assured on Saturday that most sightings involved manned aircraft, and there was no indication of a national security threat.

Without confirming whether he had been briefed on the issue, Trump expressed skepticism about the drones being enemy-related, maintaining his call for the military to inform the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)