Left Menu

Transition Turmoil: Trump's Team Hits the Pentagon

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team will begin engagement with Pentagon officials on Monday, following a delay in signing the agreement to start the formal transition process. Concerns arose due to the unusual delay and potential conflicts, as Trump's team initially rejected certain traditional agreements laid out by the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:35 IST
Transition Turmoil: Trump's Team Hits the Pentagon
  • Country:
  • United States

The transition team of President-elect Donald Trump is set to arrive at the Pentagon on Monday. A spokesperson confirmed this development following a delay in initiating the formal transition process after the agreement was not signed post the Nov. 5 election.

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder revealed that Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks discussed the transition with Trump's team, affirming the department's aim for a smooth process. The signing delay had stirred concerns over government operation hiccups and conflict of interest risks.

Trump, slated to assume office on Jan. 20, is a Republican. His team had resisted prompt agreement signatories proposed by President Joe Biden's administration and objected to certain traditional aspects of the transition arrangement, as noted by the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024