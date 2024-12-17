Transition Turmoil: Trump's Team Hits the Pentagon

The transition team of President-elect Donald Trump is set to arrive at the Pentagon on Monday. A spokesperson confirmed this development following a delay in initiating the formal transition process after the agreement was not signed post the Nov. 5 election.

Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder revealed that Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks discussed the transition with Trump's team, affirming the department's aim for a smooth process. The signing delay had stirred concerns over government operation hiccups and conflict of interest risks.

Trump, slated to assume office on Jan. 20, is a Republican. His team had resisted prompt agreement signatories proposed by President Joe Biden's administration and objected to certain traditional aspects of the transition arrangement, as noted by the White House.

