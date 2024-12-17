Transition Turmoil: Trump's Team Hits the Pentagon
President-elect Donald Trump's transition team will begin engagement with Pentagon officials on Monday, following a delay in signing the agreement to start the formal transition process. Concerns arose due to the unusual delay and potential conflicts, as Trump's team initially rejected certain traditional agreements laid out by the current administration.
- Country:
- United States
The transition team of President-elect Donald Trump is set to arrive at the Pentagon on Monday. A spokesperson confirmed this development following a delay in initiating the formal transition process after the agreement was not signed post the Nov. 5 election.
Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder revealed that Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks discussed the transition with Trump's team, affirming the department's aim for a smooth process. The signing delay had stirred concerns over government operation hiccups and conflict of interest risks.
Trump, slated to assume office on Jan. 20, is a Republican. His team had resisted prompt agreement signatories proposed by President Joe Biden's administration and objected to certain traditional aspects of the transition arrangement, as noted by the White House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- transition
- Pentagon
- delay
- election
- team
- smooth
- agreement
- government
- conflict
ALSO READ
Romania's Election Tensions: A Clash of Ideologies and Future Uncertainties
Ireland's Election Dilemma: Centre-Right Coalition Partner Search Begins
Delhi Election Drama: Kejriwal and Congress at Crossroads
Resilience in the Ranks: Travis Head Denies Team Divide
Romania's Leftist Social Democrats Lead Parliamentary Election