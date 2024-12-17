Left Menu

Trump's Unexpected Charm Offensive in First Post-Victory Press Conference

In his first press conference since winning the election, President-elect Donald Trump discussed topics ranging from the Ukraine war to drone sightings in New Jersey. Emphasizing economic plans, he announced a $100 billion investment from SoftBank. Trump also made bold statements on foreign policy and hinted at major government overhauls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 05:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 05:09 IST
Donald Trump held his inaugural press conference since his electoral victory, touching on issues such as the Ukraine conflict, mysterious drones, TikTok, and his media criticisms.

Displaying a mixture of charm and bravado reminiscent of his previous White House term, Trump spoke at Mar-a-Lago, emphasizing his economic agenda alongside SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Trump's unexpected light-heartedness marked a shift from his campaign demeanor.

Trump also addressed foreign policy and economic priorities for his second term, highlighting plans for significant government reforms while criticizing the outgoing administration. He discussed various potential appointments and delved into foreign affairs, advocating deals with Hamas and Russia.

