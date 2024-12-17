Trump's Unexpected Charm Offensive in First Post-Victory Press Conference

Donald Trump held his inaugural press conference since his electoral victory, touching on issues such as the Ukraine conflict, mysterious drones, TikTok, and his media criticisms.

Displaying a mixture of charm and bravado reminiscent of his previous White House term, Trump spoke at Mar-a-Lago, emphasizing his economic agenda alongside SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Trump's unexpected light-heartedness marked a shift from his campaign demeanor.

Trump also addressed foreign policy and economic priorities for his second term, highlighting plans for significant government reforms while criticizing the outgoing administration. He discussed various potential appointments and delved into foreign affairs, advocating deals with Hamas and Russia.

