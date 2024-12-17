Trump Picks George Glass as U.S. Ambassador to Japan

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced on Monday the appointment of George Glass, a seasoned investment banker and former diplomat, as the country's next ambassador to Japan. Glass previously held the ambassadorial post in Portugal and will bring his business acumen to his new role.

Glass, hailing from Oregon, has been a key fundraiser for Trump's 2024 election campaign. His professional history includes founding MGG Development LLC and earlier guiding Pacific Crest Securities as president and vice-chair for nearly 25 years.

His experience in both diplomatic and financial sectors makes him a strategic pick for the position as the U.S. seeks to advance its interests in Japan under the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)