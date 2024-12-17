Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Biden's Ukraine Weaponry Decision

President-elect Donald Trump has criticized outgoing President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use American long-range weapons against Russian positions. Trump, who was not consulted before the decision, suggests reversing it, citing concerns over future U.S.-Ukraine-Russia relations and potential conflict negotiations.

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed strong criticism towards the current administration's decision to allow Ukrainian forces access to American long-range weaponry for strikes deeper into Russian territory. Trump branded the decision by President Joe Biden as "stupid."

The decision enables Ukraine to use the U.S.-provided Army Tactical Missile System to target Russian positions. Trump, dissatisfied that his incoming administration wasn't consulted, cited the importance of maintaining diplomatic leverage, especially with future aid uncertain and conflict resolution efforts on the table.

Despite Biden's attempts to expedite aid to Ukraine in his final weeks, Trump's influence remains pivotal. Asked about reversing the policy, Trump denounced the decision and hinted at reconsideration. The White House defended its stance, emphasizing thorough deliberations preceding the decision.

