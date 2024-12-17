Trinamool Congress Stands Firm Against Simultaneous Elections Bill
The Trinamool Congress, led by Saugata Roy, plans to oppose the 'one nation, one election' bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill, introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha and assembly elections. TMC views it as anti-federal and plans aggressive opposition.
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress has expressed strong opposition to the introduction of a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Party leader Saugata Roy stated the TMC's stance against what they term an 'anti-federal' move.
Announced in Parliament, the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, also known as the 'one nation, one election' bill, is set for introduction by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The bill is anticipated to be referred to a joint committee for further discussion.
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed her party's MPs to oppose the legislation assertively, labeling it 'draconian' and pledging to fight it vigorously in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Faces Challenges and Opportunities in 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections
BJP Lays Groundwork for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections with Public-Centric Manifesto
Grassroots Mobilization: Kejriwal Rallies AAP for Assembly Elections
Historic Victory for BJP-Led Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Surendra Pal Singh Bittu rejoins AAP ahead of Delhi assembly elections