Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Long-time Aide P P Madhavan

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, paid tribute to his mother's secretary, P P Madhavan, who recently passed away due to a heart attack. Gandhi visited Madhavan's family in Kerala to offer condolences. Several Congress leaders also paid their respects, including AICC general secretary and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Long-time Aide P P Madhavan
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, paid a heartfelt tribute to P P Madhavan, his mother Sonia Gandhi's long-time personal secretary, on Tuesday. Madhavan passed away in Delhi following a heart attack.

Rahul Gandhi, after arriving in Kerala, visited Madhavan's residence in Thrissur district's Cherussery village to meet the grieving family. He spent 45 minutes consoling them and expressed his deepest condolences.

Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, and other senior party members, joined in paying their respects to Madhavan, with wreaths being placed on his behalf by various dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024