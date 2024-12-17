Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Long-time Aide P P Madhavan
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, paid tribute to his mother's secretary, P P Madhavan, who recently passed away due to a heart attack. Gandhi visited Madhavan's family in Kerala to offer condolences. Several Congress leaders also paid their respects, including AICC general secretary and others.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, paid a heartfelt tribute to P P Madhavan, his mother Sonia Gandhi's long-time personal secretary, on Tuesday. Madhavan passed away in Delhi following a heart attack.
Rahul Gandhi, after arriving in Kerala, visited Madhavan's residence in Thrissur district's Cherussery village to meet the grieving family. He spent 45 minutes consoling them and expressed his deepest condolences.
Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, and other senior party members, joined in paying their respects to Madhavan, with wreaths being placed on his behalf by various dignitaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
