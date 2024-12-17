Left Menu

Opposition Unites in Protest: Demand Justice for Sarpanch's Murder

Opposition leaders demonstrated at Vidhan Bhavan during the Winter Session, demanding justice for the murder of Beed's sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. Allegations were made against the ruling party for inaction. The CID is investigating the murder, with three arrests made. Concerns over another murder in Parbhani were raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:52 IST
Opposition Unites in Protest: Demand Justice for Sarpanch's Murder
On Tuesday, opposition leaders organized a demonstration at Vidhan Bhavan during the Winter Session to demand justice for the recent murder of a sarpanch in Maharashtra's Beed district. They urged the arrest of all perpetrators involved in the crime.

Among those protesting were legislators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, including prominent figures such as Ambadas Danve, Nana Patole, and Bhai Jagtap. They vociferously chanted slogans against the current government, expressing their dissatisfaction with the handling of recent events.

Last week, Sarojini Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Massajog village, was abducted and later found murdered, leading to the arrest of three suspects. Allegations surface suggesting potential involvement of ruling party members. The CID is continuing its investigation, while concerns over a related violence incident in Parbhani were also discussed.

