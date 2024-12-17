Opposition Unites in Protest: Demand Justice for Sarpanch's Murder

On Tuesday, opposition leaders organized a demonstration at Vidhan Bhavan during the Winter Session to demand justice for the recent murder of a sarpanch in Maharashtra's Beed district. They urged the arrest of all perpetrators involved in the crime.

Among those protesting were legislators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, including prominent figures such as Ambadas Danve, Nana Patole, and Bhai Jagtap. They vociferously chanted slogans against the current government, expressing their dissatisfaction with the handling of recent events.

Last week, Sarojini Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Massajog village, was abducted and later found murdered, leading to the arrest of three suspects. Allegations surface suggesting potential involvement of ruling party members. The CID is continuing its investigation, while concerns over a related violence incident in Parbhani were also discussed.

