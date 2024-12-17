Left Menu

High-Profile Assassination: Russian General Killed in Moscow

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was assassinated in Moscow in a targeted attack linked to Ukraine's SBU intelligence service. The killing, involving an explosive-laden scooter, marks a significant escalation in tensions, prompting Russian calls for security reviews and revenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:55 IST
Igor Kirillov Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a dramatic escalation of ongoing tensions, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a high-ranking Russian military official, was assassinated in Moscow. The attack, attributed to Ukrainian intelligence, was executed with a bomb concealed in an electric scooter.

Kirillov, responsible for Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed alongside his assistant, marking the most high-profile killing of its kind. The incident has sparked calls for revenge and security reassessments among Russian leadership.

Ukraine, defending its actions as necessary amidst ongoing conflict, has faced accusations of conducting targeted assassinations, a claim echoed by Russia as a response to the perceived existential threat posed by the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

