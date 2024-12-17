In a dramatic escalation of ongoing tensions, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a high-ranking Russian military official, was assassinated in Moscow. The attack, attributed to Ukrainian intelligence, was executed with a bomb concealed in an electric scooter.

Kirillov, responsible for Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed alongside his assistant, marking the most high-profile killing of its kind. The incident has sparked calls for revenge and security reassessments among Russian leadership.

Ukraine, defending its actions as necessary amidst ongoing conflict, has faced accusations of conducting targeted assassinations, a claim echoed by Russia as a response to the perceived existential threat posed by the war.

