CPI(M) MP Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Policy

CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan voiced opposition to the 'one nation, one election' policy proposed by the central government. He emphasized that CPI(M), Congress, and regional parties would resist the legislation, viewing simultaneous elections as disadvantageous. The policy is deemed a threat to federalism by opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:45 IST
CPI(M) MP and former Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan declared firm opposition to the 'one nation, one election' policy being promoted by the central government.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Radhakrishnan asserted that besides CPI(M), the Congress and regional parties would also stand against the legislation advocating simultaneous elections across the country.

He emphasized that the proposal does not favor regional parties. The introduction of two bills in the Lok Sabha triggered a heated debate, with opposition claiming they undermine the federal structure, a notion dismissed by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

