CPI(M) MP Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Policy

CPI(M) MP and former Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan declared firm opposition to the 'one nation, one election' policy being promoted by the central government.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Radhakrishnan asserted that besides CPI(M), the Congress and regional parties would also stand against the legislation advocating simultaneous elections across the country.

He emphasized that the proposal does not favor regional parties. The introduction of two bills in the Lok Sabha triggered a heated debate, with opposition claiming they undermine the federal structure, a notion dismissed by the government.

