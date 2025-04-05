Senate Showdown: GOP Pushes Controversial Budget Plan Amid Opposition

The Senate engaged in a marathon debate over a Republican budget plan pivotal to President Trump's agenda, focusing on tax breaks and defense spending increases while slashing other governmental expenditures.

This contentious proposal faces stiff opposition from Democrats, warning that it benefits the wealthy and undermines essential federal programs. Despite the criticism, GOP leaders, emboldened by Trump, remain unwavering in pushing forward.

Amid the political intensity, Republicans plan to muscle the budget through, hoping to pave the way for future tax cuts aligned with their economic priorities. Democrats, however, emphasize the potential implications for safety net programs and fiscal sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)