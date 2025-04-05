Left Menu

Opposition Challenges 'Unfair' Waqf Bill in Supreme Court

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, which the government insists improves Waqf property management in India, is being challenged in the Supreme Court by opposition leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Mohammad Jawed. Congress leaders have criticized the bill as divisive and unconstitutional, vowing to protest against what they perceive as targeted legislation.

After Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit declared that the opposition would resist any government moves believed to foster division and hatred. Dikshit emphasized the opposition's dedication to challenging laws perceived as unjust.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has also voiced strong criticism against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Calling it "targeted" and "unconstitutional," Hussain expressed frustration over the government's persistence in passing the legislation despite acknowledging its potential issues, labelling it as unfair.

On Friday, AIMIM Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi took legal action by filing a challenge in the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. Passed by both houses of Parliament, the contentious bill, aimed at reforming Waqf property management, now awaits presidential assent to become law.

