DMK Stands Firm Against 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of the DMK voiced strong opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, labeling it unconstitutional and against federal rights. Despite its introduction in Lok Sabha, the bill faces scrutiny as it moves to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed review and discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:07 IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has firmly opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, arguing that it undermines federal rights and disrupts the constitutional framework. Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi declared that the DMK rejects the notion of simultaneous national and state elections.

Kanimozhi emphasized the party's unwavering stance, stating, "We do not accept that there can be One Nation and One Election because it is against the Constitution." She criticized the bill as an attack on state rights and federalism, contending that it infringes on the people's mandate to choose state governments for five-year terms.

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, part of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been introduced in Lok Sabha, with 269 members in favor. It will now be reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed discussions, following the directive from Prime Minister Modi and the formal proposal by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

