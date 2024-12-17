Left Menu

Sengol Sparks BJP-Congress Clash in Indian Parliament

Sengol, a symbol of power transfer from the British, sparked a heated debate in India's parliament. BJP's Bhupender Yadav and Congress leaders engaged in a clash over its historical significance, with discussions touching upon constitutional values and political narratives surrounding the Sengol's installation in a new parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:14 IST
Sengol Sparks BJP-Congress Clash in Indian Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

Sengol, a symbol marking the transfer of power from British rule, has become a focal point of contention in India's parliament between BJP and Congress leaders. The verbal duel unfolded as Congress disputed the narrative presented by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav regarding its historic significance.

The uproar began when Yadav asserted that the Sengol, presented during India's independence, was mistakenly regarded as Jawaharlal Nehru's walking stick rather than a symbol of justice. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh refuted this claim, questioning its whereabouts over the past 75 years and accusing BJP of fabricating history.

Leader of the House J P Nadda defended the Sengol's historical context, referencing C Rajagopalachari's account of the Chola dynasty tradition. He mentioned it was brought from Madras and given to Nehru. As debates intensified, Nadda affirmed the installation aimed to reflect civilizational value, further sparking dialogue around political narratives and interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024