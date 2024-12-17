Sengol Sparks BJP-Congress Clash in Indian Parliament

Sengol, a symbol marking the transfer of power from British rule, has become a focal point of contention in India's parliament between BJP and Congress leaders. The verbal duel unfolded as Congress disputed the narrative presented by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav regarding its historic significance.

The uproar began when Yadav asserted that the Sengol, presented during India's independence, was mistakenly regarded as Jawaharlal Nehru's walking stick rather than a symbol of justice. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh refuted this claim, questioning its whereabouts over the past 75 years and accusing BJP of fabricating history.

Leader of the House J P Nadda defended the Sengol's historical context, referencing C Rajagopalachari's account of the Chola dynasty tradition. He mentioned it was brought from Madras and given to Nehru. As debates intensified, Nadda affirmed the installation aimed to reflect civilizational value, further sparking dialogue around political narratives and interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)