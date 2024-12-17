Trump Sues Pollster, Musings on Drones and Legal Threats in First News Conference

President-elect Donald Trump has escalated his legal battles, filing a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register due to its polling figures. Despite the lawsuit, Trump secured Iowa in the election.

In his first news conference as president-elect, Trump addressed concerns from the Ukraine conflict to unexplained drone activities in New Jersey, and discussed his defamation lawsuits against media outlets.

Facing legal challenges, Trump lost a bid to dismiss his hush-money conviction based on a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, casting uncertainty over his next term's start.

(With inputs from agencies.)