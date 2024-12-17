Trump Sues Pollster, Musings on Drones and Legal Threats in First News Conference
President-elect Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register over a poll showing him trailing in Iowa. In his first news conference, he discussed issues from drone sightings to TikTok, and reiterated a legal push against media defamation. Trump lost his bid to overturn a hush money conviction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:37 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has escalated his legal battles, filing a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register due to its polling figures. Despite the lawsuit, Trump secured Iowa in the election.
In his first news conference as president-elect, Trump addressed concerns from the Ukraine conflict to unexplained drone activities in New Jersey, and discussed his defamation lawsuits against media outlets.
Facing legal challenges, Trump lost a bid to dismiss his hush-money conviction based on a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, casting uncertainty over his next term's start.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Impeachment Storm: Vice President Duterte's Legal Battles
Controversial 'Abortion Trafficking' Law Faces Legal Battles in Idaho
Trump's Legal Maneuver: Presidential Victory vs. Legal Battles
Breaking Sports Buzz: Legal Battles and Surprising Moves in the Field
Trump's Bold Appointments Amidst Legal Battles and Policy Shifts