Left Menu

Trump Sues Pollster, Musings on Drones and Legal Threats in First News Conference

President-elect Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register over a poll showing him trailing in Iowa. In his first news conference, he discussed issues from drone sightings to TikTok, and reiterated a legal push against media defamation. Trump lost his bid to overturn a hush money conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:37 IST
Trump Sues Pollster, Musings on Drones and Legal Threats in First News Conference
Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has escalated his legal battles, filing a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register due to its polling figures. Despite the lawsuit, Trump secured Iowa in the election.

In his first news conference as president-elect, Trump addressed concerns from the Ukraine conflict to unexplained drone activities in New Jersey, and discussed his defamation lawsuits against media outlets.

Facing legal challenges, Trump lost a bid to dismiss his hush-money conviction based on a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, casting uncertainty over his next term's start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024