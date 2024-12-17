Delhi's Voter List Controversy: Allegations and Counterclaims

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the ruling NDA of orchestrating the deletion of names from the voters' list in Delhi, suggesting it was an attempt to sway the upcoming assembly elections. Singh alleged that the BJP was fueling polarization in the capital ahead of the polls.

The accusations were swiftly countered by BJP's Leader of the House and president, J P Nadda, along with Union minister Bhupender Yadav. Nadda stated that the removal of Bangladeshi and Rohingya names from the list followed constitutional guidelines, questioning if the AAP relied on these votes.

In a heated debate, Singh asserted that the BJP was practicing voter manipulation, notably targeting Hindus from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He criticized BJP's alleged exclusionary tactics and called for an inquiry, challenging the BJP to tackle election issues rather than polarize communities.

