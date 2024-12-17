Left Menu

Delhi's Voter List Controversy: Allegations and Counterclaims

AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the ruling NDA of deleting names from Delhi's voters' list to sway upcoming elections, countering claims from BJP leaders J P Nadda and Bhupender Yadav. Singh called for a probe, criticizing alleged voter manipulation and political polarization tactics by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:47 IST
Delhi's Voter List Controversy: Allegations and Counterclaims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the ruling NDA of orchestrating the deletion of names from the voters' list in Delhi, suggesting it was an attempt to sway the upcoming assembly elections. Singh alleged that the BJP was fueling polarization in the capital ahead of the polls.

The accusations were swiftly countered by BJP's Leader of the House and president, J P Nadda, along with Union minister Bhupender Yadav. Nadda stated that the removal of Bangladeshi and Rohingya names from the list followed constitutional guidelines, questioning if the AAP relied on these votes.

In a heated debate, Singh asserted that the BJP was practicing voter manipulation, notably targeting Hindus from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He criticized BJP's alleged exclusionary tactics and called for an inquiry, challenging the BJP to tackle election issues rather than polarize communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024