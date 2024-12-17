Delhi's Voter List Controversy: Allegations and Counterclaims
AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the ruling NDA of deleting names from Delhi's voters' list to sway upcoming elections, countering claims from BJP leaders J P Nadda and Bhupender Yadav. Singh called for a probe, criticizing alleged voter manipulation and political polarization tactics by the BJP.
- Country:
- India
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the ruling NDA of orchestrating the deletion of names from the voters' list in Delhi, suggesting it was an attempt to sway the upcoming assembly elections. Singh alleged that the BJP was fueling polarization in the capital ahead of the polls.
The accusations were swiftly countered by BJP's Leader of the House and president, J P Nadda, along with Union minister Bhupender Yadav. Nadda stated that the removal of Bangladeshi and Rohingya names from the list followed constitutional guidelines, questioning if the AAP relied on these votes.
In a heated debate, Singh asserted that the BJP was practicing voter manipulation, notably targeting Hindus from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He criticized BJP's alleged exclusionary tactics and called for an inquiry, challenging the BJP to tackle election issues rather than polarize communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi elections
- voters list
- AAP
- BJP
- Sanjay Singh
- J P Nadda
- Bhupender Yadav
- NDA
- Bangladeshis
- Rohingyas
ALSO READ
Congress, parasite party, alleges BJP president J P Nadda at rally in Hyderabad.
Nation indebted to Constituent assembly members who shaped our Constitution: Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda.
BJP govt's policy, programs aimed at serving people of Chhattisgarh: J P Nadda on Vishnu Deo Sai-led regime completing one year.
Chhattisgarh was pushed into darkness during five years of Congress rule: BJP president J P Nadda in Raipur.
Architects of Constitution knew this is not nation in making, it was always a nation: Union Minister J P Nadda in Rajya Sabha.