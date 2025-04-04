AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses PM Modi of Neglecting Manipur Amidst Ongoing Violence

Targeting the Central government's approach to the ongoing turmoil in Manipur, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the state's crisis. Criticizing Modi for prioritizing foreign visits over domestic issues, Singh noted the PM has only spoken on Manipur for just 36 seconds in two years.

Singh held the BJP accountable for the deteriorating situation, suggesting that their refusal to heed opposition advice, such as removing Manipur's Chief Minister, led to chaos necessitating President's Rule. The Aam Aadmi Party MP called for immediate elections in Manipur to restore democracy and rebuild citizens' trust.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Singh, who claims the longest suspension in India's parliamentary history for raising Manipur's issue, vowed that the AAP will persist in advocating for legitimate national issues. He highlighted the violent Kuki-Meitei conflict, emphasizing the need for genuine peace efforts.

He further criticized the BJP for double standards across states and underscored their heightened responsibility in states like Uttar Pradesh, experiencing unrest during cultural festivals. Singh questioned the BJP's motives in escalating communal tensions instead of fostering peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)