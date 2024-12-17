Left Menu

Simultaneous Poll Bill Sparks Federalism Debate in Lok Sabha

The Congress strongly opposed a bill proposing simultaneous elections, labeling it anti-constitutional and against federalism. The fiery debate in Lok Sabha highlighted the BJP's lack of a two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment. Despite opposition, the bills were introduced in the new Parliament House using electronic voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:09 IST
Simultaneous Poll Bill Sparks Federalism Debate in Lok Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session on Tuesday, the Congress vehemently opposed a bill advocating simultaneous elections, claiming it contravenes the federal structure and Constitution. The introduction stage voting in Lok Sabha exposed the BJP's lack of a crucial two-thirds majority required for amendments.

Opposition leaders attacked the proposed laws as a threat to federalism, accusations promptly refuted by the government. Leading the charge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rebuked the bill, while MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized voting deficiencies, arguing against disrupting state mandates based on central government timelines.

The contentious bills, introduced after heated debate, saw support and opposition from various parties. Electronic voting marked its debut usage in the new Parliament House, with 269 members favoring and 198 opposing, reflecting deep political divides on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024