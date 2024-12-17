Simultaneous Poll Bill Sparks Federalism Debate in Lok Sabha

In a heated session on Tuesday, the Congress vehemently opposed a bill advocating simultaneous elections, claiming it contravenes the federal structure and Constitution. The introduction stage voting in Lok Sabha exposed the BJP's lack of a crucial two-thirds majority required for amendments.

Opposition leaders attacked the proposed laws as a threat to federalism, accusations promptly refuted by the government. Leading the charge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rebuked the bill, while MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized voting deficiencies, arguing against disrupting state mandates based on central government timelines.

The contentious bills, introduced after heated debate, saw support and opposition from various parties. Electronic voting marked its debut usage in the new Parliament House, with 269 members favoring and 198 opposing, reflecting deep political divides on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)