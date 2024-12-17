Left Menu

One Nation, One Election: A Bold Move Towards Unified Governance

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan supports the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, citing frequent elections as a barrier to development. Introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bill aims to streamline governance by consolidating election cycles, inviting opposition criticism while promising detailed parliamentary scrutiny.

One Nation, One Election: A Bold Move Towards Unified Governance
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold endorsement, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a transformative measure for the country's governance. Chouhan highlighted that the frequent election cycle disrupts developmental agendas and inhibits long-term policy planning.

Chouhan critiqued the current system where national political parties are perpetually engaged in elections, diverting crucial time away from governance. He noted that simultaneous elections, a practice until 1966, were halted by Congress, and called accusations of unconstitutionality politically motivated tactics by the opposition.

Amid discussions in the Lok Sabha, the bill, if enacted, seeks to unify elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, sending it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for further evaluation. Chouhan also aimed at Congress for their contradictory stance on issues concerning minorities, illustrating endemic political theatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

