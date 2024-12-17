BRS Criticizes Telangana Govt Over Musi River Project Loan

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha has raised concerns regarding the Telangana government's intentions and transparency over a significant beautification project for the Musi River. Criticizing the government's application for a Rs 4,000 crore loan, Kavitha pointed out the absence of detailed project plans and alleged demolition of local homes without compensation.

According to Kavitha, the Congress-led government is embarking on the river project without transparency, reminiscent of other costly river cleaning initiatives like the River Ganga and Sabarmati projects. She insists that the government's approach lacks accountability, stressing the party's commitment to supporting affected locals.

In contrast, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has voiced strong support for the Musi Riverfront development, highlighting its potential to boost tourism. The project includes the restoration of historic sites and stepwells in Hyderabad, reflecting a broader dedication to promoting Telangana's welfare and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)