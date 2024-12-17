Left Menu

BRS Criticizes Telangana Govt Over Musi River Project Loan

BRS leader K Kavitha questions the Telangana government on a proposed Rs 4,000 crore loan for the Musi River beautification project. She highlights the lack of transparency and compensation for displaced locals. Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy defends the state's commitment to tourism and historic site restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:06 IST
BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha has raised concerns regarding the Telangana government's intentions and transparency over a significant beautification project for the Musi River. Criticizing the government's application for a Rs 4,000 crore loan, Kavitha pointed out the absence of detailed project plans and alleged demolition of local homes without compensation.

According to Kavitha, the Congress-led government is embarking on the river project without transparency, reminiscent of other costly river cleaning initiatives like the River Ganga and Sabarmati projects. She insists that the government's approach lacks accountability, stressing the party's commitment to supporting affected locals.

In contrast, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has voiced strong support for the Musi Riverfront development, highlighting its potential to boost tourism. The project includes the restoration of historic sites and stepwells in Hyderabad, reflecting a broader dedication to promoting Telangana's welfare and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

