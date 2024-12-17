Left Menu

Historic Move: Israeli PM Netanyahu Visits Syrian Buffer Zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a historic visit to Syrian territory on Tuesday, marking the first time an Israeli leader entered the region post the fall of Bashar Assad. The visit was part of a security tour in the buffer zone recently seized by Israel.

Updated: 17-12-2024 22:13 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In an unprecedented move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set foot in Syrian territory during a significant security tour on Tuesday. This marks the first occasion a sitting Israeli leader has made such a bold entry since the fall of the Assad regime.

The visit to the buffer zone highlights Israel's strategic interests following recent territorial gains in the region. This maneuver has drawn considerable international attention, given the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

As security concerns continue to mount, Netanyahu's presence underscores Israel's commitment to reinforcing its position and addressing potential regional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

