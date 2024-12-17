Amit Shah Slams Congress: A Clash Over Constitution and Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a strong stance against the Congress during a heated session in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the party treated the Indian Constitution as its private property. During the debate on the 75-year journey of the Constitution, Shah accused Congress of engaging in appeasement politics and seeking to extend quotas based on religion.

Amidst his critical remarks, Shah asserted that the BJP, unlike Congress, champions amendments that prioritize public welfare. He cited examples such as the implementation of GST and granting statutory status to the OBC Commission, contrasting these with Congress's past amendments which he claims were intended to serve narrow interests.

He also addressed the contentious issue of Article 370 and criticized Congress's historical handling of the matter, asserting that the BJP has brought change without violence. Shah concluded by admonishing Congress to abandon its policies of appeasement and dynastic politics to regain relevance in the current political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)