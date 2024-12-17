OBC Outcry: Bhujbal's Ouster from Maharashtra Cabinet Sparks Protests

On Tuesday, protests erupted in Pune as supporters of NCP veteran Chhagan Bhujbal expressed outrage over his exclusion from Maharashtra's newly expanded cabinet. Demonstrators claimed this move was an affront to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), rallying outside Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar's residence.

Bhujbal, alongside several other prominent Mahayuti leaders, was notably absent from the list of 39 new cabinet appointees unveiled recently in Nagpur. Anger simmered as protesters questioned why Bhujbal, despite his seniority within the NCP, was overlooked for a cabinet position.

Amidst the uproar, Bhujbal launched a veiled criticism targeting Ajit Pawar, suggesting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported his cabinet induction. Pune city NCP president Deepak Mankar warned Bhujbal loyalists against disparaging Pawar, emphasizing the opportunities Bhujbal had received within his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)