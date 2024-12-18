Congress Accuses Shah of Hatred Towards Ambedkar

In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, the Congress has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of harboring animosity towards B R Ambedkar following remarks made during a debate about the Constitution. Congress leaders argue that Shah's comments reflect deep-seated disdain within the BJP and RSS for the revered leader.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, along with other prominent party members such as Jairam Ramesh and Mallikarjun Kharge, spoke out against Shah, demanding an apology. They highlighted Ambedkar's pivotal role in defending the rights of marginalized communities and criticized the BJP for its alleged historical stance against him.

The debate underscores ongoing tensions between the BJP and Congress over the legacy of Ambedkar, a key figure in India's history. The Congress insists that any affront to Ambedkar is an affront to many marginalized communities across the nation, urging Shah and the BJP to reconsider their position.

