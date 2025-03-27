Privilege Notice Rejected: A Historic Reference in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed a privilege notice against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah cited a 1948 government press release to defend his claim that a Congress leader managed the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, aiming to counter a notice from Congress' Jairam Ramesh.
- Country:
- India
In a notable decision today, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected a privilege notice filed against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah had been accused of spreading misinformation about Congress leadership's involvement in the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
The controversy arose when Shah, during a debate on the Disaster Management Bill 2024, referred to a 1948 press release to support his claims. He cited that the press statement dated January 24, 1998, was authenticated by the Press Information Bureau, highlighting that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru started the fund with the Congress and others managing it.
Dhankhar concluded that after thorough examination, Shah's statement did not constitute any breach of privilege, thereby dismissing the notice filed by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh against Shah and defending his statements made in parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Protests with Iron Chains Over Madhya Pradesh's Rising Debt
Madhya Pradesh Congress Protests 'Karz Ka Budget'
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged, made satisfactory recovery: AIIMS.
Assam Congress MLAs Protest Polytechnic Faculty Termination
Language Policy Tensions: Congress Criticizes BJP's Three-Language Mandate