Privilege Notice Rejected: A Historic Reference in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed a privilege notice against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah cited a 1948 government press release to defend his claim that a Congress leader managed the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, aiming to counter a notice from Congress' Jairam Ramesh.

In a notable decision today, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected a privilege notice filed against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah had been accused of spreading misinformation about Congress leadership's involvement in the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

The controversy arose when Shah, during a debate on the Disaster Management Bill 2024, referred to a 1948 press release to support his claims. He cited that the press statement dated January 24, 1998, was authenticated by the Press Information Bureau, highlighting that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru started the fund with the Congress and others managing it.

Dhankhar concluded that after thorough examination, Shah's statement did not constitute any breach of privilege, thereby dismissing the notice filed by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh against Shah and defending his statements made in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

