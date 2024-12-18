Rama Rao Faces Legal Heat Over Formula-E Race Allegations

Telangana leader K T Rama Rao is preparing to face legal battles over allegations of irregularities regarding the Formula-E race held under the previous BRS government.

The legal proceedings come after Governor Jishnu Dev Varma granted permission to file a case, as confirmed by official sources on Monday.

Rama Rao, who previously served as Municipal Administration Minister, challenges the Congress government to discuss these allegations in the Legislative Assembly while also debating broader issues impacting citizens.

