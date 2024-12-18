Left Menu

Starmer's Strategic Move: Labour's Defence Spending Plans

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reaffirmed the Labour government's plan to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, following NATO's call for increased military budgets amidst threats from Russia. Despite NATO's recommendation and Donald Trump's suggestion for 3% GDP spending, Starmer plans for a 2.5% target.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday unveiled the Labour government's intention to elevate defence spending to 2.5% of the nation's GDP. This announcement comes in response to NATO's recent appeal for member countries to augment their military budgets amid escalating threats from Russia.

During an interview with LBC radio, Starmer was questioned about the possibility of raising the defence budget to 3% of GDP. However, he stood firm on Labour's commitment to reach 2.5%, confirming plans to outline this trajectory next year.

This move follows NATO head Mark Rutte's warning about the alliance's unprepared stance against potential future threats from Russia, urging a mindset shift to boost defence budgets. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump also advocated for a 3% GDP spending goal. Currently, 23 out of the 32 NATO countries are expected to meet the 2% GDP target this year.

