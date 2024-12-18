Left Menu

Modi Defends Shah: Ambedkar Legacy and Congress Criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed Amit Shah's critique of Congress' treatment of Dr. Ambedkar, accusing them of historical neglect of SC/ST communities. Modi emphasized the current government's efforts to honor Ambedkar's legacy through significant developmental initiatives benefiting marginalized groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi staunchly defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks concerning Congress' historical treatment of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. According to Modi, Shah successfully exposed Congress' longstanding legacy of disrespect toward Ambedkar, shocking the party with the revelations shared in Parliament.

In a series of posts, Modi argued that the Congress party, during its tenure in power, failed to uplift Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, pointing to infamous events under their rule. Elaborating on specific accusations, Modi listed Congress' efforts to marginalize Ambedkar, including electoral defeats, denial of honors, and absence from the Central Hall.

Modi highlighted the current government's dedication to preserving Ambedkar's legacy through various initiatives such as the development of Panchteerth and addressing lingering issues like Chaitya Bhoomi's land. As opposition MPs protested Shah's remarks, Modi reasserted his administration's commitment to Ambedkar's vision and the welfare of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

