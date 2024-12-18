Modi Defends Shah: Ambedkar Legacy and Congress Criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi staunchly defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks concerning Congress' historical treatment of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. According to Modi, Shah successfully exposed Congress' longstanding legacy of disrespect toward Ambedkar, shocking the party with the revelations shared in Parliament.

In a series of posts, Modi argued that the Congress party, during its tenure in power, failed to uplift Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, pointing to infamous events under their rule. Elaborating on specific accusations, Modi listed Congress' efforts to marginalize Ambedkar, including electoral defeats, denial of honors, and absence from the Central Hall.

Modi highlighted the current government's dedication to preserving Ambedkar's legacy through various initiatives such as the development of Panchteerth and addressing lingering issues like Chaitya Bhoomi's land. As opposition MPs protested Shah's remarks, Modi reasserted his administration's commitment to Ambedkar's vision and the welfare of marginalized communities.

