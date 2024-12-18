Ambedkar Grandson Criticizes BJP Over Amit Shah’s Remarks
Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about the Constitution's father, highlighting BJP's unchanged mentality. Several MPs and the Congress demanded Shah's apology. Ambedkar also urged compensation for the family of Somnath Suryawanshi, who died in judicial custody.
Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of B R Ambedkar, has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his purported comments concerning the architect of the Indian Constitution. According to Ambedkar, Shah's remarks reflect a deep-seated mindset within the BJP that remains unchanged over the years.
This controversy has sparked outrage among members of the INDIA bloc, who staged a protest within Parliament premises, demanding an official apology from Shah. Leaders in the Congress party have echoed these calls, insisting that the home minister offer a public and parliamentary apology for what they see as an insult to B R Ambedkar.
In a related issue, Prakash Ambedkar has also called for Rs 1 crore in compensation for the family of Somnath Suryawanshi. Suryawanshi allegedly died while in judicial custody following unrest in Parbhani city over a replica of the Constitution's desecration.
