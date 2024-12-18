Ambedkar Grandson Criticizes BJP Over Amit Shah’s Remarks

Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of B R Ambedkar, has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his purported comments concerning the architect of the Indian Constitution. According to Ambedkar, Shah's remarks reflect a deep-seated mindset within the BJP that remains unchanged over the years.

This controversy has sparked outrage among members of the INDIA bloc, who staged a protest within Parliament premises, demanding an official apology from Shah. Leaders in the Congress party have echoed these calls, insisting that the home minister offer a public and parliamentary apology for what they see as an insult to B R Ambedkar.

In a related issue, Prakash Ambedkar has also called for Rs 1 crore in compensation for the family of Somnath Suryawanshi. Suryawanshi allegedly died while in judicial custody following unrest in Parbhani city over a replica of the Constitution's desecration.

(With inputs from agencies.)