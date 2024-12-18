Left Menu

Ambedkar Grandson Criticizes BJP Over Amit Shah’s Remarks

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about the Constitution's father, highlighting BJP's unchanged mentality. Several MPs and the Congress demanded Shah's apology. Ambedkar also urged compensation for the family of Somnath Suryawanshi, who died in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:31 IST
Ambedkar Grandson Criticizes BJP Over Amit Shah’s Remarks
Prakash Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of B R Ambedkar, has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his purported comments concerning the architect of the Indian Constitution. According to Ambedkar, Shah's remarks reflect a deep-seated mindset within the BJP that remains unchanged over the years.

This controversy has sparked outrage among members of the INDIA bloc, who staged a protest within Parliament premises, demanding an official apology from Shah. Leaders in the Congress party have echoed these calls, insisting that the home minister offer a public and parliamentary apology for what they see as an insult to B R Ambedkar.

In a related issue, Prakash Ambedkar has also called for Rs 1 crore in compensation for the family of Somnath Suryawanshi. Suryawanshi allegedly died while in judicial custody following unrest in Parbhani city over a replica of the Constitution's desecration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024