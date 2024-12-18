Left Menu

Begona Gomez Faces Corruption Allegations Amidst Political Turmoil in Spain

Begona Gomez, wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, denied allegations of corruption and influence-peddling in connection with her teaching business during a court testimony. The case has amplified political tensions, with opposition parties calling for Sanchez to resign. Gomez and Sanchez maintain the accusations are politically motivated.

  • Spain

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, vehemently denied allegations of corruption and influence-peddling during her first court testimony, linked to her educational ventures. The investigation into her activities has intensified political divisions in Spain, where Sanchez leads a fragile minority leftist government.

During the confidential hearing, Gomez only responded to her lawyer, Antonio Camacho, a former interior minister. Previously, Gomez and her husband had declined to testify. The inquiry is examining whether Gomez exploited her position to secure sponsorship for a master's course, bypassing public bidding processes, although she faces no charges currently.

The case originated from a complaint by Manos Limpias, an anti-corruption group led by Miguel Bernad, with additional plaintiffs joining later. Amid calls for his resignation, Sanchez has dismissed the accusations as politically motivated attacks by right-wing adversaries. Despite considering resignation, Sanchez remained in office following the investigation's initiation.

