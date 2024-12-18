Begona Gomez Faces Corruption Allegations Amidst Political Turmoil in Spain
Begona Gomez, wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, denied allegations of corruption and influence-peddling in connection with her teaching business during a court testimony. The case has amplified political tensions, with opposition parties calling for Sanchez to resign. Gomez and Sanchez maintain the accusations are politically motivated.
Begona Gomez, the wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, vehemently denied allegations of corruption and influence-peddling during her first court testimony, linked to her educational ventures. The investigation into her activities has intensified political divisions in Spain, where Sanchez leads a fragile minority leftist government.
During the confidential hearing, Gomez only responded to her lawyer, Antonio Camacho, a former interior minister. Previously, Gomez and her husband had declined to testify. The inquiry is examining whether Gomez exploited her position to secure sponsorship for a master's course, bypassing public bidding processes, although she faces no charges currently.
The case originated from a complaint by Manos Limpias, an anti-corruption group led by Miguel Bernad, with additional plaintiffs joining later. Amid calls for his resignation, Sanchez has dismissed the accusations as politically motivated attacks by right-wing adversaries. Despite considering resignation, Sanchez remained in office following the investigation's initiation.
