Himachal Congress Criticizes Central Government Over Adani Scandal

The Himachal Pradesh Congress held a protest march condemning the BJP-led central government, seeking the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani amid allegations of fraud and bribery in a US court.

Led by Pratibha Singh, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President, protesters chanted against the government during their march to the Raj Bhawan, accusing it of protecting Adani and ignoring the Manipur crisis.

Singh criticized the central government's inaction regarding Adani's alleged financial misconduct and expressed concern about escalating violence in Manipur, highlighting Modi's absence in addressing the state's turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)