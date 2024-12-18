Macron and Erdogan Push for Respectful Syrian Transition

French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan recently held a phone conversation to discuss the future of Syria. According to a statement from the French presidency, the two leaders emphasized the need for a political transition in Syria that respects the rights of all communities.

This dialogue aligns with the United Nations Security Council resolution 2254, which calls for a peaceful and representative political shift in Syria. Both leaders expressed their hope for an expedient transition that adheres to these principles.

Such diplomatic discussions highlight the ongoing international efforts to foster a stable and inclusive governance structure in Syria, which remains a critical issue on the global political stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)