Macron and Erdogan Push for Respectful Syrian Transition

French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the importance of a peaceful and inclusive political transition in Syria, ensuring the respect of all communities' rights, according to the French presidency after a phone call between the leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan recently held a phone conversation to discuss the future of Syria. According to a statement from the French presidency, the two leaders emphasized the need for a political transition in Syria that respects the rights of all communities.

This dialogue aligns with the United Nations Security Council resolution 2254, which calls for a peaceful and representative political shift in Syria. Both leaders expressed their hope for an expedient transition that adheres to these principles.

Such diplomatic discussions highlight the ongoing international efforts to foster a stable and inclusive governance structure in Syria, which remains a critical issue on the global political stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

