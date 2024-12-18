Political Firestorm Erupts Over Ambedkar Remarks

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, and Ashwini Vaishnaw have launched a verbal assault on the Congress party, accusing it of engaging in cheap politics and disseminating fabricated narratives concerning Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on B R Ambedkar.

Defence Minister Singh asserted that Congress has historically insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar, both during his lifetime and in the years since. In contrast, the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently honored Ambedkar and his legacy, Singh claimed.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Vaishnaw called on Congress to explain its past actions against Ambedkar, including denying him the Bharat Ratna. Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda highlighted what he described as Congress's damaging history regarding Dalit communities, accusing the party of spreading lies and distorting the truth for political advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)