Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts Over Ambedkar Remarks

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, and Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized the Congress, accusing it of misleading narratives regarding Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar. The BJP defends its record, alleging Congress's historical disrespect towards Ambedkar and dismisses accusations as baseless political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:01 IST
Political Firestorm Erupts Over Ambedkar Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, and Ashwini Vaishnaw have launched a verbal assault on the Congress party, accusing it of engaging in cheap politics and disseminating fabricated narratives concerning Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on B R Ambedkar.

Defence Minister Singh asserted that Congress has historically insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar, both during his lifetime and in the years since. In contrast, the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently honored Ambedkar and his legacy, Singh claimed.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Vaishnaw called on Congress to explain its past actions against Ambedkar, including denying him the Bharat Ratna. Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda highlighted what he described as Congress's damaging history regarding Dalit communities, accusing the party of spreading lies and distorting the truth for political advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024