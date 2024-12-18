Left Menu

Union Ministers Defend Amit Shah Against Congress Allegations

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, accused Congress of political manipulation over Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. They allege Congress disrespected Ambedkar historically, while the current government honors him. Ministers argued that Congress creates fake narratives for political gains.

New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:17 IST
In a charged political exchange, top Union ministers have come forward to defend Home Minister Amit Shah after his remarks on B R Ambedkar sparked criticism from the Congress. On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J P Nadda, and others accused the Congress of engaging in manipulative politics.

Rajnath Singh alleged that the Congress systematically insulted B R Ambedkar during his lifetime. He contended that the current administration, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, genuinely reveres Ambedkar by maintaining his legacy and sites. The ministers collectively accused the Congress of spreading false narratives to mislead the public.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted historical grievances, questioning why the Congress denied Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna and allegedly campaigned against him. BJP president Nadda criticized Congress's portrayal of being pro-Ambedkar, calling it hypocritical given their past actions. Minister Ravneet Bittu reiterated these accusations, claiming opposition parties have consistently shown disrespect towards Ambedkar.

