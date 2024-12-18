Left Menu

AIADMK Firm on No Alliance with BJP

AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, has reiterated its stance against forming an alliance with the BJP for the 2026 Assembly elections. Senior leader D Jayakumar confirmed this, despite other leaders hinting at potential collaborations. AIADMK remains focused on its strategies without the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:46 IST
AIADMK Firm on No Alliance with BJP
In a definitive statement, Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, AIADMK, firmly reiterated its decision to refrain from forming an alliance with the BJP, even for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Senior party leader D Jayakumar emphasized that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has consistently stated that there will be no alliance with the BJP indefinitely. This statement was made in response to speculations and BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai's hint at a potential tie-up to challenge the ruling DMK.

While AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran has shown support for an AIADMK-BJP alliance, Jayakumar asserted that any decision about alliances with parties other than the BJP would be made by Palaniswami closer to the polls. He accused Dhinakaran of compromising with the BJP due to legal pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

