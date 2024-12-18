AIADMK Firm on No Alliance with BJP

In a definitive statement, Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, AIADMK, firmly reiterated its decision to refrain from forming an alliance with the BJP, even for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Senior party leader D Jayakumar emphasized that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has consistently stated that there will be no alliance with the BJP indefinitely. This statement was made in response to speculations and BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai's hint at a potential tie-up to challenge the ruling DMK.

While AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran has shown support for an AIADMK-BJP alliance, Jayakumar asserted that any decision about alliances with parties other than the BJP would be made by Palaniswami closer to the polls. He accused Dhinakaran of compromising with the BJP due to legal pressures.

