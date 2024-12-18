Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Amit Shah's Controversial Remarks on BR Ambedkar Ignite Debate

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has backed Home Minister Amit Shah amidst heavy criticism from the opposition over comments on BR Ambedkar. The Congress has demanded Shah's resignation, accusing him of disrespect. Shah defends his statements, accusing the Congress of distorting the facts.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has thrown his support behind Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently facing a wave of opposition criticism following controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar. Athawale argues that Congress has no grounds to criticize Shah, highlighting past alleged failures of the party in regards to Ambedkar.

The uproar stems from Shah's statements made during his speech in Rajya Sabha, where he accused Congress of insulting Ambedkar by forcing him to resign twice. This led to Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding an apology and Shah's resignation, labeling the comments as anti-Ambedkar.

In a press conference, Amit Shah defended his remarks, accusing Congress of misrepresenting his statements and criticizing their historical stance on Ambedkar, reservation, and the emergency. Prime Minister Modi backed Shah, asserting that his comments revealed Congress's "dark history" concerning Ambedkar.

