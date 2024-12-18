Left Menu

BJP vs Congress: The Battle Over Ambedkar's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accuses the Congress of failing to enact Ambedkar's vision, while BJP turns his ideals into actionable policies. Amidst opposition uproar over Amit Shah's remarks, Congress demands Shah's resignation, claiming disrespect to Ambedkar. Modi defends Shah, addressing Congress' historical disregard for Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has critiqued the Congress for merely discoursing rather than acting, asserting that the BJP is implementing B R Ambedkar's vision into concrete policies that transform lives.

His comments came during a heated debate in Parliament following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks on Ambedkar. Adityanath, referencing BJP's initiatives in expanding reservations and fostering opportunities, highlighted the contrast between BJP's actions and Congress' words.

The Congress, on its part, has demanded Amit Shah's resignation over his comments, describing them as insulting to Ambedkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, defended Shah, suggesting that his remarks shed light on the Congress' historical neglect of Ambedkar's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

