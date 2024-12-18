BJP vs Congress: The Battle Over Ambedkar's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has critiqued the Congress for merely discoursing rather than acting, asserting that the BJP is implementing B R Ambedkar's vision into concrete policies that transform lives.

His comments came during a heated debate in Parliament following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks on Ambedkar. Adityanath, referencing BJP's initiatives in expanding reservations and fostering opportunities, highlighted the contrast between BJP's actions and Congress' words.

The Congress, on its part, has demanded Amit Shah's resignation over his comments, describing them as insulting to Ambedkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, defended Shah, suggesting that his remarks shed light on the Congress' historical neglect of Ambedkar's contributions.

