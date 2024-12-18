India and China Seek to Enhance Ties Through Border Peace

In a significant diplomatic engagement on Wednesday, India underscored maintaining peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, as key to fostering improved ties between New Delhi and Beijing. This came during extensive talks between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The discussions occurred under the Special Representatives dialogue framework in Beijing, with Doval and Wang serving as the pertinent representatives for the boundary negotiations. They stressed the importance of keeping a broad political perspective while seeking a fair and acceptable framework to settle the boundary question.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that both sides agreed on the necessity of peaceful border conditions to ensure bilateral relations' smooth progression. Reflecting on lessons from the 2020 events, they explored strategies for effective border management and decided to leverage diplomatic and military mechanisms to uphold peace.

