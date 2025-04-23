Left Menu

Diplomatic Bridges: Wang Yi's Key Visits to Kazakhstan and Brazil

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan and Brazil from April 25 to 30 for high-level diplomatic meetings. Key engagements include the China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting and various BRICS forums, signaling China's strategic focus on Central Asia and BRICS nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:10 IST
Diplomatic Bridges: Wang Yi's Key Visits to Kazakhstan and Brazil
China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is set to enhance diplomatic ties through his upcoming visits to Kazakhstan and Brazil from April 25 to 30. A foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed his itinerary on Wednesday.

In Kazakhstan, Wang Yi will participate in the Sixth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting, followed by the Second China-Kazakhstan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue. These sessions aim to bolster China's relationship with Central Asia.

Continuing his diplomatic journey in Brazil, Wang Yi will join the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting. Additionally, he will attend a gathering of BRICS national security advisers and high representatives on national security, highlighting China's commitment to deepening BRICS cooperation.

