Kejriwal Leads Protest Against Shah's Ambedkar Remark

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded a protest on Wednesday near the BJP headquarters, condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial statement regarding B R Ambedkar. Kejriwal demanded that strict measures be taken against Shah, arguing that his comments deeply offended millions of Dalits.

During the rally, Kejriwal asserted that the BJP leadership's defense of Shah suggested a deliberate strategy to denigrate Ambedkar, sparking significant dissent among the Dalit community and Ambedkar's followers. Kejriwal urged the public to scrutinize their allegiance to the BJP in light of these events.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal's actions, accusing him of leveraging Ambedkar's name to sway Dalits ahead of upcoming elections. Despite police intervention, AAP protesters voiced their demands for an apology through slogans and marches towards the BJP headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)