Left Menu

Kejriwal Leads Protest Against Shah's Ambedkar Remark

Arvind Kejriwal led a protest near the BJP headquarters against Amit Shah's remark on B R Ambedkar, which he claimed insulted Dalits. Kejriwal accused BJP of conspiring against Ambedkar and demanded action against Shah. The protest involved AAP leaders and was countered by BJP's Sachdeva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:39 IST
Kejriwal Leads Protest Against Shah's Ambedkar Remark
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded a protest on Wednesday near the BJP headquarters, condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial statement regarding B R Ambedkar. Kejriwal demanded that strict measures be taken against Shah, arguing that his comments deeply offended millions of Dalits.

During the rally, Kejriwal asserted that the BJP leadership's defense of Shah suggested a deliberate strategy to denigrate Ambedkar, sparking significant dissent among the Dalit community and Ambedkar's followers. Kejriwal urged the public to scrutinize their allegiance to the BJP in light of these events.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal's actions, accusing him of leveraging Ambedkar's name to sway Dalits ahead of upcoming elections. Despite police intervention, AAP protesters voiced their demands for an apology through slogans and marches towards the BJP headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024