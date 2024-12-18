Left Menu

Senate Passes $895 Billion Defense Bill Amid Controversy

The U.S. Senate passed an $895 billion bill for Pentagon policy, despite debates over transgender medical care provisions. With a 56 to 12 vote, the National Defense Authorization Act now moves to the White House, where President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

Updated: 18-12-2024 23:12 IST
The U.S. Senate voted to pass a significant $895 billion policy bill for the Pentagon on Wednesday, despite considerable debate surrounding a provision concerning transgender medical care.

In the ongoing voting, the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, gained substantial support with 56 senators backing the legislation, surpassing the needed simple majority out of the 100-member Senate.

The bill's congressional backers anticipate President Joe Biden will sign the measure into law once it reaches the White House.

