Controversial Defense Bill Secures Senate Backing

The U.S. Senate has successfully passed the major $895 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), overcoming hurdles posed by a controversial provision related to transgender medical care coverage. With a vote of 67 to 13, the legislative body exceeded the simple majority needed for approval.

This year's NDAA outlines significant military spending, including purchases of advanced weaponry, ships, and aircraft, while also addressing strategic competition with nations like China and Russia. Notably, the bill seeks to improve the quality of life for U.S. military personnel.

Among its provisions, the NDAA includes a pay raise for troops, ranging from 14.5% for the lowest-ranking members to 4.5% for others, as well as funds for housing, schools, and childcare centers. A controversial clause limiting certain transgender-related medical coverages caused dissent among some lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)