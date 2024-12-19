Senate Approves $895 Billion Defense Bill Amid Controversy

The U.S. Senate has voted decisively in favor of an $895 billion defense policy bill, despite facing backlash over a clause related to transgender medical care for minors. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed with an 85 to 14 majority, moving towards President Biden's desk for final approval.

The NDAA sets a record for military spending, allocating funds for ships, aircraft, and weapons, with a focus on enhancing competitiveness against countries like China and Russia. Notably, it includes a pay raise for troops and investments in military housing and childcare, though it controversially prohibits some gender-affirming care options.

Amid political tensions, the bill reflects a glimmer of bipartisan compromise, though it has sparked disagreements, particularly over issues of transgender rights. As the NDAA advances, it showcases the complex balance of defense policy and social issues in U.S. politics.

