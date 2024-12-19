Left Menu

France's Pivotal Role in Syrian Reconstruction Talks

France announced it will host an international meeting on Syria focused on lifting sanctions and providing reconstruction aid based on political and security commitments. Positive signs have been observed from Syria's transitional authority. The meeting will build on previous discussions in Jordan.

Updated: 19-12-2024 00:07 IST
France has announced its intention to host an international meeting on Syria next January, emphasizing that the lifting of sanctions and reconstruction aid will be contingent on concrete political and security commitments from the transitional authority. French diplomats recently visited Damascus, re-establishing their presence at the French embassy after a 12-year hiatus.

Acting Foreign Minister Jan-Noel Barrot reported to parliament about positive developments from the transitional authority, noting a semblance of normalcy returning to Damascus. He stressed the importance of assessing the authority on their actions over time rather than their statements.

The upcoming meeting in January follows discussions held in Jordan and involves various states, although it's unclear whether Syrian representatives will attend. Western countries remain cautious, considering potential collaboration with groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. An inclusive transition is deemed crucial, with conditional support linked to clear political and security commitments.

