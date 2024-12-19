Left Menu

Musk's Budget Warning: A Call to Action for Congress

Elon Musk urged U.S. lawmakers to vote against a stopgap measure funding the government through March, complicating Congress's aim to prevent a shutdown. Musk, along with Trump and advisor Vivek Ramaswamy, seeks spending reforms. The bill includes disaster and farmer aid but faces Republican opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:17 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, a prominent ally of Donald Trump, has issued a call to action against U.S. lawmakers supporting a stopgap funding measure. According to Musk, those who vote for the bill should be voted out, turning up the heat on Congress's attempts to prevent a government shutdown.

Musk, who significantly backed Trump's election, was entrusted with an advisory role alongside businessman Vivek Ramaswamy by Trump himself. They are tasked with strategizing budget cuts and enhancing government efficiency. As details emerged, Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged Musk and Ramaswamy's understanding of the slender Republican majority in the House.

Opposition from within the Republican ranks is mounting as the deadline looms. The stopgap measure aims to maintain the federal budget at $6.2 trillion, along with crucial disaster and farmer aid funding. However, it may still falter without the necessary congressional consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

