Trump's Bold Move: A New Twist in Government Shutdown Drama

In a dramatic twist, President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan aimed at averting a potential Christmas government shutdown, sending shockwaves through Congress. With a critical deadline approaching, Trump instructed House Speaker Mike Johnson and fellow Republicans to renegotiate the plan, despite limited time left to prevent the shutdown.

Trump's demands have left Congress scrambling, as lawmakers are eager to conclude the session and return home for the holidays. The rejection complicates efforts by the GOP to maintain unity and fulfill routine government operations amid pressure from Trump's unexpected intervention.

Critics, including some Democrats, argue that this disruption harms working-class Americans and undermines bipartisan agreements. The controversy also highlights the GOP's dependency on Trump's influence as they prepare to assume control of Congress and the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)